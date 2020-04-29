Bihar to decide on asking cops above 55 years to stay home during lockdown
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that the administration will be considering whether police personnel over 55 years of age should be asked to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:26 IST
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that the administration will be considering whether police personnel over 55 years of age should be asked to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.
"We will mull over it, we will be holding a meeting today," said the DGP while speaking to reporters here.
The Mumbai Police have already asked their personnel over 55 years of age to stay at home after three of their colleagues died due to COVID-19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai Police
- Bihar
- DGP Gupteshwar Pandey
- COVID
ALSO READ
Shraddha Kapoor approves of Mumbai Police's twist to 'Stree' dialogue
Migrant workers gathered at Bandra railway station, were unhappy with extension of lockdown: Mumbai Police
Kirit Somaiya writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeks action into Bandra incident
Man detained by Navi Mumbai police for threatening a protest by migrant workers
HC backs Mumbai police's order against fake social media posts