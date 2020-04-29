Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to TN govt on plea for keeping open appliances repair shops

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:26 IST
HC notice to TN govt on plea for keeping open appliances repair shops

Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday orally observed whether there was any possibility of opening service centres to undertake repair of home appliances during COVID-19 lockdown and issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL seeking the relief. A bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice M Nirmal Kumar directed the government to file its reply by May 26.

When the plea came up for hearing through video conferencing, the bench orally asked government pleader Jayaprakash Narayan to consider opening of service centers which undertake repair works and posted the matter for further hearing to May 26. Petitioner G Rajesh, an advocate,sought a direction to the government to keep open home appliances shops, including the service centres and connected e-commerce portals with respect to retail shopping during the COVID19 lockdown.

He submitted that appliances such as gas stove,water purifier, refrigerator, mixer- grinder, wet-grinder,ceiling and table fan and AC are necessary for day-to-day life and also hospitals and laboratories were in need of many of these. Since service centres were also closed in view of the lockdown, repair and maintenance of such appliances had been stalled.

Hence, the petitioner sought a direction to keep open the service centres of these appliances with application of social distancing and other regulations of the national lockdown, which is in force till May 3..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

73-yr-old patient dies in K'taka; death toll increases to 21

Edsrpting after adding word in 1st para,change in 3rd Bengaluru, Apr 29 PTI A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the toll in Karnataka due to the infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the s...

HC asks Aizawl authorities to submit status report on assault of teenagers by volunteers

The Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court on Wednesday asked the deputy commissioner and the SP of Mizorams Aizawl district to submit a status report on the alleged assault of eight teenagers, who flouted lockdown norms, by volunteers of a loc...

U'khand Cabinet sanctions 2.48 cr to buy resistance drugs for corona warriors

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2.48 crore for buying some homeopathy and auyrvedic medicines that can boost corona warriors immunity against infection. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Mini...

Manulife picks 49pc stake in Mahindra AMC for Rs 265 cr

Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Mahindra Finance on Wednesday said global financial services group Manulife has acquired 49 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Asset Management CompanyUnder the agreement, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020