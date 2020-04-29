Left Menu
Development News Edition

No "virtual hearings" via video conferencing post COVID-19 lockdown: BCI urges CJI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:25 IST
No "virtual hearings" via video conferencing post COVID-19 lockdown: BCI urges CJI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde voicing reservations about the practice of "virtual hearings" via video conferencing and sought an end to the process when COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, saying that 90 per cent of lawyers and judges are unaware about the technology and its nuances. The BCI, the apex body of lawyers regulating the legal profession, also said the biggest impediment of legal profession is the lack of proper infrastructure and technical education, which will always come in the way of practice of law through video conferencing and that virtual court rooms may undermine Judicial transparency. The Supreme Court, high courts and many lower courts have been functioning via video conferencing for over a month after countrywide lockdown was imposed in the wake of corona virus pandemic.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, in his letter to CJI, said, if such practice is encouraged and allowed to continue, there is not an iota of doubt that more than 95 per cent of the advocates of the country will become brief less and work less and the practice of law will be confined to a limited group of lawyers and justice delivery would be badly affected. "I can emphatically say that 90 per cent of Advocates and Judges through out the length and breadth of the country are themselves unaware about technology and about its nuances, may be some of them could learn after proper training and may be some of them would still find it a difficult task even with training to make themselves self sufficient in this regard," Mishra said in his letter.

Claiming that 90 per cent of the advocates and judges across India are not aware of the technology and its nuances, Mishra said the propaganda being manifested by many eminent lawyers and Judges regarding digitalization of court work and continuation of conducting hearings through video conferencing even after expiry of the lockdown period should be done away with. "People sitting on elevated chairs seem to be, probably, far away from the ground realities and that is why they are harbouring and advocating such thoughts. They have perhaps forgotten the resources and technology or rather lack of it available on a wider spectrum here in India, though our capabilities are wide and far reaching.

"However, practically, India is a vast and diverse country, where there is often a yawning gap between the resources and the technologies available in metro cities, as compared to other urban areas, and rural areas. Even in urban cities, there are both more developed cities and less developed cities," Mishra wrote. He said that extending the practice of virtual hearing beyond the lockdown would be “impractical” as there is humongous differences in the technical knowhow of persons across the country.PTI PKS SJK RKS AQS RKS RKS

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WB Imams' Association urges Muslims to deposit donation amounts at local mosques

The West Bengal Imams Association has urged members of the Muslim community, who usually make donations during the month of Ramadan, to deposit the amount at their local mosques for distribution among the needy during the coronavirus-trigge...

Browns GM: WR Beckham not going anywhere

Odell Beckham consistently finds his name in the trade rumor mill, but Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the franchise is not considering dealing the mercurial wide receiver. Asked on NFL Networks Good Morning Football abou...

U.S. will not let Iran buy arms when U.N. embargo ends - Pompeo

The United States will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after a U.N. prohibition on this expires in October, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.Were not going to let that happen, Pompeo told reporters at a new...

BP donates jet fuel in U.S. to help with COVID-19 relief

BP is donating 3 million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx and Alaska Airlines to help with the distribution of personal protective equipment in the battle against the new coronavirus.The jet fuel will be supplied from BPs refinery in Whiting, I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020