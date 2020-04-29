Zimbabwe central bank to cut main lending rate to 15% from May 1

Zimbabwe central bank to cut main lending rate to 15% from May 1Reuters | Harare | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:06 IST
Zimbabwe's central bank said on Wednesday it would cut its main lending rate to 15% from 25% effective May 1 as part of measures to help the economy deal with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
The southern African nation's economy was already experiencing its worst crisis in a decade, with fast rising inflation and shortages of food and other basic goods.