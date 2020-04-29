Gujarat reports 308 new COVID-19 cases, state tally 4,082

Left Menu
With 308 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases have risen to 4,082 in the state, informed Gujarat Health Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:26 IST
Representative image.

With 308 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases have risen to 4,082 in the state, informed Gujarat Health Department on Tuesday.

The total cases of the sate include 527 cured/ discharged and 197 deaths.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands to 31,787, of which 7,797 have recovered/migrated and 1,008 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

