Canadian helicopter engaged in NATO exercises missing off Greek coast

Canadian helicopter engaged in NATO exercises missing off Greek coastReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 30-04-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 03:21 IST
A Canadian helicopter engaged in North Atlantic Treaty Organization exercises off the coast of Greece disappeared and search-and-rescue efforts were under way, the Canadian Armed Forces said on Wednesday.
The defense force said on Twitter that the HMCS Fredericton lost contact with a CH-148 Cyclone aircraft that had deployed on the ship. No further details were provided.
The helicopter was outside the control zone of Greece, 50 miles (80 km) off the Greek island of Cephalonia, Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, saying six people were missing.
