Assam court sentences Bangladeshi to three years in prison

Assam court sentences Bangladeshi to three years in prisonPTI | Silchar | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:39 IST
A court in Assam's Cachar district has sentenced a Bangladeshi to three years in prison for illegally entering India seven years ago. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate M Newpane on Tuesday sentenced Enamuddin, a native of Habiganj district of Bangladesh, to three years in prison besides slapping a fine of Rs 500 on him for illegally entering India on April 5, 2013 near Kinokhal border outpost in Cachar district.
BSF personnel had nabbed the man after he slipped into India and had handed him over to the local police. A case under sections of the Foreigners Act was registered against Enamuddin with the Katigorah police station.
He was forwarded to the Silchar Central Jail..
