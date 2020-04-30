HC seeks Maha reply on plea for independent probe in lynching

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought the Maharashtra government's response to a plea seeking a probe into the Palghar mob lynching by an independent agency like the CBI or a special investigation team (SIT). Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed the government to file its affidavit in response to the petition filed by an advocate, Alakh Alok Srivastava, by May 22 and also give details of its investigation into the April 16 lynching of three people - two seers and their car driver.

Srivastava, in his petition, has sought for the high court to monitor the probe and seek periodical reports from the investigating agency. The plea also sought for the trial in the case to be expedited and for financial compensation for the drivers family.

The incident took place on the night of April 16 when the three men were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their car was stopped near a village in adjoining Palghar district where the three were dragged out and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their driver Nilesh Telgade(30). The petition noted that presently 101 persons have been arrested in the case, which has now been transferred to the state CID from the local police.

The government has also suspended five policemen for alleged dereliction of duty. However, there are allegations that the police personnel present at the scene of the incident did not help the victims. The incident video even shows one police official pushing one of the victim sadhus away from him instead of protecting him, the petition said.

The plea further said the incident has shaken the collective conscience of the society and every step needs to be taken to restore faith of the public in the police machinery. In view of this, the petitioner has sought a probe into the mob attack by an independent agency like the CBI or an SIT.