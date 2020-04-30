Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Maha reply on plea for independent probe in lynching

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:42 IST
HC seeks Maha reply on plea for independent probe in lynching

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought the Maharashtra government's response to a plea seeking a probe into the Palghar mob lynching by an independent agency like the CBI or a special investigation team (SIT). Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed the government to file its affidavit in response to the petition filed by an advocate, Alakh Alok Srivastava, by May 22 and also give details of its investigation into the April 16 lynching of three people - two seers and their car driver.

Srivastava, in his petition, has sought for the high court to monitor the probe and seek periodical reports from the investigating agency. The plea also sought for the trial in the case to be expedited and for financial compensation for the drivers family.

The incident took place on the night of April 16 when the three men were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their car was stopped near a village in adjoining Palghar district where the three were dragged out and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their driver Nilesh Telgade(30). The petition noted that presently 101 persons have been arrested in the case, which has now been transferred to the state CID from the local police.

The government has also suspended five policemen for alleged dereliction of duty. However, there are allegations that the police personnel present at the scene of the incident did not help the victims. The incident video even shows one police official pushing one of the victim sadhus away from him instead of protecting him, the petition said.

The plea further said the incident has shaken the collective conscience of the society and every step needs to be taken to restore faith of the public in the police machinery. In view of this, the petitioner has sought a probe into the mob attack by an independent agency like the CBI or an SIT.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

US consumer spending plunged 7.5 per cent in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. The Commerce Department said that the spending plunge was accompanied by a sharp 2...

Centre, states to consider issue of providing ration to those without card: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday left it open to the Centre, concerned states and union territories to consider the issue of providing ration to those who do not have ration card and also for universalisation of public distribution system PDS. A ...

Chh'garh purchased highest value of minor forest produce in country: State govt

Chhattisgarh has purchased the highest value of minor forest produce in the country at minimum support price in this season, a state government release said on Thursday According to the data released by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Dev...

I bow out with a Namaste to you: Akbaruddin to UN chief Guterres

Indias outgoing Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin bid adieu to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a Namaste in a virtual meeting. Akbaruddin had a virtual meeting with Guterres as he prepares to return to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020