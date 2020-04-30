Ghana man get arrested for posing a fake Canadian army officer

A 41-year-old man, Bernard Ayeh from Accra, Ghana, has been arrested by the Ghana Military Police at Adenta, also a suburb, for posing as a Canadian army officer, according to a news report by Ghanian Times.

The suspect was arrested near Adenta Barrier wearing a camouflage uniform while driving a Mazda saloon car with registration no GR-1406-20.

Others were two handcuffs with keys, a jackknife, a baton, two fake Canadian Army identity cards bearing the name Lt Col Bernard Ayeh, three mobile phones, and an amount of 13,470.40 Ghanaian Cedi.

Director of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said guns and other items found in his possession when arrested had been confiscated.

He said that the items included two different types of pistols; a Walther PPS pistol serial numbered AK5810 with 15 rounds and a Springfield Armory XD-9 pistol serial numbered XD883001) and two pistol holsters.

According to the statement, the suspect was earlier spotted by a senior officer of the Ghana Army around Peduase, but the suspect sped off seeing the Ghana Army vehicle which thereby raises suspicion.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was not a Canadian Army officer, but once worked as a contractor with the Canadian Army where he acquired the Canadian Army camouflage uniform.

The Military Police has accordingly processed the suspect for a referral to the Police Headquarters for further investigation and possible prosecution.