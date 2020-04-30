Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand govt demands special trains from Centre to bring people back from other states

After the Centre's green signal to the movement of migrant workers, students and stranded people at various places, Jharkhand government has demanded special trains so people could be brought back home.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:13 IST
Jharkhand govt demands special trains from Centre to bring people back from other states
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After the Centre's green signal to the movement of migrant workers, students and stranded people at various places, Jharkhand government has demanded special trains so people could be brought back home. According to a statement released by the state health minister's office, around 9 lakh people will return to their state.

"Jharkhand government does not have transport facilities and resources at such a big scale. And arranging resources is not possible. Hence, Prime Minister should take cognisance of this and allow people to return home through special trains without charging any fare," said state health minister Banna Gupta. Right after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrants, Jharkhand Chief Minister appointed a group of nodal officers who are working on a specific action plan for stranded people.

Gupta also said that the state health department is ready to conduct tests for all who will return home. "They will be monitored through Arogya Setu application. Screening and testing facilities will be made at every block and division level. However, it will require a huge quantity of medical kits and infrastructure," the minister added.

"Since people in large numbers will return, demand for medical kits and infrastructure will shoot up tremendously. Therefore, we demand that the Centre should provide us with all the necessary medical kits in abundance. And announce economic relief packages for the betterment of the state," he further said. Jharkhand government is already providing food to needy people through the Chief Minister's Daal Bhat Centers and Didi kitchens. These are being further strengthened to meet the food demand likely to increase in the coming days.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and provided the procedure for the same. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

RBI should ask banks to show unrecovered loans of fugitives as 'outstanding', says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI should direct banks to reverse entries and continue to show the unrecovered loans of fugitives such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya as outstand...

Focused on long-term play in India, helping SMBs scale up: Facebook India Head

Facebook is focused on a long-term play in India and its recent Rs 43,574-crore deal with Reliance Jio is indicative of the companys commitment to consumers as well as small and medium businesses SMBs in the country, its India Managing Dire...

Former Polish presidents, PMs call for presidential election boycott

Nine former Polish prime ministers and presidents urged voters on Thursday to boycott next months planned presidential election, arguing that the ballot, to be held by post, could be unconstitutional and did not guarantee voter confidential...

Collector, 7 doctors, two senior IPS officers quarantined;two fresh cases in Kerala

A district collector, two senior IPS officers and seven doctors were among those who have been quarantined on a day when two fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 497, even as Kerala made masks mandatory in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020