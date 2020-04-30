Left Menu
With 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rose to 480, informed Punjab Health Department in a media bulletin.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:02 IST
105 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, state's count hits 480
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rose to 480, informed Punjab Health Department in a media bulletin. According to the bulletin, there are 365 active COVID-19 cases in the State. A total of 104 patients have been cured of the infection while 20 others lost their lives.

According to the district-wise break up of cases, a maximum of 89 cases was reported from Jalandhar, 86 cases from SAS Nagar, and 64 in Patiala. A total of 21,205 samples were sent for the test out of which reports for 3,439 samples are awaited and 17,286 have tested negative so far, said the bulletin.

With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

