COVID-19: HC issues notice to HP govt for not providing PPEs to ambulance employees

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government for not providing enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to ambulance employees. A division bench comprising Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua will again hear the matter on Friday. It issued notice to the chief secretary, principal secretary (health) and the managing director of Dharampur-based GVK-EMRI company on a PIL filed by Puran Chand, chairman of HP Contract Worker Union.

Chand alleged that GVK-EMRI, which runs ambulances in the state, is doing step-motherly treatment with the employees deployed in 108/102 ambulances as it has not provided PPEs to most of them. The petitioner alleged that the company has provided only two kits in some ambulances and the kit once used by an employee cannot be used by another without sterilisation. He said if any employee contacts the novel coronavirus, "the pandemic may spread like fire in the state".

The petitioner has appealed to the court to direct the respondents to provide PPEs to all ambulance employees at the earliest and take measures for sanitising the vehicles used by them. PTI DJI DPB.