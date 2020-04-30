Left Menu
Need for global response to digital technologies to fight coronavirus: Ravi Shankar Prasad

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:37 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad participated in G20 Digital Economy Ministerial virtual meeting on Thursday (Picture credit: Ravi Shankar Prasad/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the need of a coordinated global response using digital technologies to fight the coronavirus pandemic during the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial virtual meeting on Thursday. "Represented India at the meeting of #G20 Digital Economy Ministers held through video conferencing to discuss the challenges posed by the #COVID-19 pandemic and to forge a globally coordinated response harnessing digital technologies organised by G20Saudi Arabia," Prasad said on Twitter.

In the meeting, the minister also spoke about innovations such as the AarogyaSetu app, geo-fencing for quarantine management, direct benefit transfer and other digital technologies before ministers from other G20 member countries. He also focused on the need for developing more resilient global supply chains which use modern innovations and are digitally connected. "India is an attractive destination for businesses who are willing to set up such resilient supply chains," he added.

Prasad discussed the tremendous role played by Indian IT/ITeS industry in providing uninterrupted support to global businesses during COVID-19 by switching to work from home mode. "Work from home may become a new norm," he said. (ANI)

