Police files first charge sheet in court in connection with recent riots in north-east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:12 IST
The Delhi police on Friday filed its first charge sheet in a court here in connection with recent riots in north-east Delhi accusing Shahrukh Pathan, arrested in a case related to Jaffarabad area, of trying to kill head-constable Deepak Dahiya and others by firing at them on February 24. The final report of over 350 pages charged the accused with attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public function and assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty. In the charge sheet, besides the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Delhi Police has also invoked the provisions of the Arms Act against the accused. If convicted, Shahrukh may get a maximum of 10 years jail and will also be liable for a fine.

The FIR in the case was lodged on February 26. Shahrukh was arrested by Narcotics Cell, Crime on March 3 and is in jail. He was the first person to be arrested in the riot cases. During investigation, one Kaleem Ahmad, a resident of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, who had given shelter to the accused Shahrukh, was also arrested in this case. Section 216 (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) and other provisions of IPC were also added against the accused person during the course of probe, police said.

Besides Shaharukh Pathan and Kaleem Ahmad, the name of one Ishtiyak Mallik, a resident of Arvind Nagar, Ghonda, Delhi whose location was also found at the spot, also appears as accused. According to police, the weapon of offence, a 7.65 mm pistol and 2 live rounds, were recovered from Shahrukh in the case.

Pathan, 23, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya during the communal riots went viral on social media, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. After opening fire, he kept the pistol at home and fled from the city in a car, police said. In the viral video, Pathan, a resident of northeast Delhi's Ghonda, could be seen pointing his pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24. Police said after seeing himself on news channels following the incident, Pathan changed his clothes and fled to Punjab. He then moved to Bareilly in UP before hiding at a friend's house in Shamli in the state.

The good quality semi-automatic pistol used by Pathan was bought from Munger in Bihar, according to police. A college dropout, Pathan was interested in body building and modelling. He used to make TikTok videos. He owns a shop and a socks manufacturing factory in Ghonda. The case was lodged under various provisions of the IPC including section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and section 307 (attempt to murder), sections 147 and 148 (both related to rioting). Provisons of the Arms Act was also invoked.

