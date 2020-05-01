Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 ITBP jawans test COVID-19 positive in Delhi in last 48 hours

Five Jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 here in the last 48 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:14 IST
5 ITBP jawans test COVID-19 positive in Delhi in last 48 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Five Jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 here in the last 48 hours. "In the last 48 hours, five jawans of ITBP have tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi. Two of them were performing law and order duty in Delhi with the police," said the ITBP.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the people living in coronavirus 'Red Zones' will be screened again for COVID-19. He said that medical teams will conduct door-to-door health checkups.

"There are 3,515 positive cases of COVID-19. 1,094 people have recovered. People living in 'Red Zones' will be screened again. Medical teams will conduct door to door health checkups," he said. The Union Health Ministry has classified districts across all States and Union Territories as Red, Orange and Green zones with 130, 284 and 319 such zones respectively across the country, as on April 30.

All four major metropolitan cities -- Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai -- have been classified as red zones. The other major cities which are under the red zone are -- Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Nagpur, and others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Phone repair shops, bookstores to remain open throughout the week in HP's Kangra

The Kangra district administration has decided to let mobile phone repair shops and bookstores stay open throughout the week, a senior official said here on Friday. The decision was taken to provide further relief to the people, he added....

Easing of lockdown begs the question: Who's family in Italy?

When Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said the government would relax some parts of a nationwide lockdown, residents entering an eighth week of home confinement to inhibit the coronavirus dove for their dictionaries. Conte announced that star...

Delhi Police receives 817 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

The Delhi Police received over 800 calls, including 437 related to movement passes, from 2 pm on Thursday and the same time on Friday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials saidSo far, the police have received 34...

JKAP demands fresh registration of KPs for domicile purposes

The JKAP on Friday expressed regret that the provision of domicile does not include such Kashmiri migrants who were registered outside Jammu and Kashmir in other states and union territories, and sought fresh registration of Kashmiri Pandit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020