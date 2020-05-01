State govt lift 62 lakhs tonnes of wheat, rice from FCI during lockdown: MHA

Left Menu
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday said that under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package, State governments have lifted 62 lakhs tonnes of wheat and rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the lockdown to combat COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:46 IST
Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday said that under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package, State governments have lifted 62 lakhs tonnes of wheat and rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the lockdown to combat COVID-19. Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) while addressing media at Delhi said, "Under PMGKY package, State government have lifted 62 lakh tonnes of wheat and rice from FCI during the lockdown. The supply of essential commodities has been ensured by more than 13 lakh wagons of Railways. Through 416 lifeline Udaan, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has facilitated the transportation of 781 tonnes of essential medical cargo materials in remote parts of the country."

Srivastava said that MHA has reiterated to all States that no separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks. "Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has re-iterated to all States/UTs that, as per the consolidated revised guidelines on lockdown measures, no separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks, etc. For the time-bound supply of economic activities and essential commodities, it is necessary that supply vehicles should not be stopped at the interstate border," she said.

She further said that our Central Armed Police Forces are playing a pivotal role in the nation's fight against COVID-19. "Central Armed Police Forces are helping the administration in enforcing lockdown measures, provisions of COVID-19 beds in hospitals under the Forces, distribution of masks and PPE and promoting public awareness," she said.

Srivastava said that MHA has allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. "MHA has today allowed movement of stranded persons such as students, migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, etc. via rail as well. States and Railway Board will make necessary arrangements for the same. All travelling person will follow health protocols during their journey," she added.

An order has been issued in this regard by MHA. The order came after several chief ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains to move stranded migrants to their respective destinations. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only. "Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MoR)," read the order.

"MoR will designate nodal officer(s) for coordinating with State/ UTs for their movement. MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains," it said. Passenger trains were suspended since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown come into force to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

