Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 personnel from Khajoori Khas police station test COVID-19 positive

Two police personnel from Khajoori Khas police station, Northeast district have confirmed coronavirus positive on Friday, said Dr Muktesh Chander, Special Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:01 IST
2 personnel from Khajoori Khas police station test COVID-19 positive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two police personnel from Khajoori Khas police station, Northeast district have confirmed coronavirus positive on Friday, said Dr Muktesh Chander, Special Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delhi. "The two police personnel from Khajoori Khas police station have tested positive for COVID-19. The blood samples of four constables who were staying in the same barracks with them have been sent for COVID-19 test," said Chander.

He further said that the four constables have been put under quarantine. Till now, Delhi has reported a total of 3,515 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 1,094 have recovered and 59 deaths have been reported.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 35,043, of which 8,889 have recovered/discharged and as many as 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers rush to Ahmedabad Collectorate office seeking permission to go to their hometown

Hundreds of migrant workers rushed to the Collectorate office on Tuesday seeking permission to go to their hometown, but however, most of them returned without getting permission letters. Migrant workers expressed their problems while talki...

5G signal now available on Mount Everest peak

Climbers to Mount Everest from the Chinese side can now enjoy high-speed 5G coverage after the worlds highest-altitude base station started operation in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, the state media reported on Friday. Built at an a...

83 pc COVID-19 patients in Maha are asymptomatic, 20 pc cured

As much as 83 per cent of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra are asymptomatic, and 20 per cent ofthem have recovered, health minister Rajesh Tope said here on Friday. The mortality rate of the epidemic has come down to 3.5 per cent in the ...

Afghanistan suffers upsurge in fighting and in coronavirus

Clashes between Taliban fighters and Afghan forces intensified in northern Balkh and southern Logar province as warring sides fought to control checkpoints and the number of coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rises, officials said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020