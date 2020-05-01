2 personnel from Khajoori Khas police station test COVID-19 positive

Two police personnel from Khajoori Khas police station, Northeast district have confirmed coronavirus positive on Friday, said Dr Muktesh Chander, Special Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delhi. "The two police personnel from Khajoori Khas police station have tested positive for COVID-19. The blood samples of four constables who were staying in the same barracks with them have been sent for COVID-19 test," said Chander.

He further said that the four constables have been put under quarantine. Till now, Delhi has reported a total of 3,515 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 1,094 have recovered and 59 deaths have been reported.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 35,043, of which 8,889 have recovered/discharged and as many as 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)