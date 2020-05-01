Canada Finance Minister Morneau, BOC Governor Poloz to make 'important announcement' at 9:30 EDT

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will hold a press conference on Friday, where they will make "an important announcement", the finance ministry said in a statement.

The joint news conference is set for 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), where it is expected they will announce Canada's new central bank governor. Poloz, who has held the post since 2013, is set to retire on June 2.