Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tarun Bajaj takes over as DEA Secretary

Tarun Bajaj has taken over as the new Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), after the superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty on April 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:43 IST
Tarun Bajaj takes over as DEA Secretary
Tarun Bajaj takes over as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).. Image Credit: ANI

Tarun Bajaj has taken over as the new Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), after the superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty on April 30.

As per the Ministry of Finance, Tarun Bajaj, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Haryana cadre, previously held charge as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Singapore reports 932 new cases, mostly foreign workers; 1 death

Singapore on Friday reported 932 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers including Indians residing in dormitories, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 17,101. A 60-year-old Singaporean man with underlying he...

Singapore closes Terminal 2 at Changi Airport to cut cost during coronavirus pandemic

Singapore on Friday said it has shut the operations of Changi Airport Groups Terminal 2 for 18 months to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic. After 30 years of operations, Terminal 2 has closed her doors today for an expansion and tra...

Arunachal appoints nodal officers to bring back people stranded outside

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the government has appointed nodal officers who will chalk out a detailed plan for bringing back people of the state, who have been stranded outside because of the lockdown. He als...

Jaishankar holds video-conference with Indian envoys in central Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video- conference with Indian envoys in central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers meet. Regional reviews continue. Productive session with Ambassa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020