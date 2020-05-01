Tarun Bajaj takes over as DEA Secretary
Tarun Bajaj has taken over as the new Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), after the superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty on April 30.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:43 IST
Tarun Bajaj has taken over as the new Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), after the superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty on April 30.
As per the Ministry of Finance, Tarun Bajaj, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Haryana cadre, previously held charge as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)
