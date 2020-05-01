Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal calls upon Indian missions abroad to make India an investment destination

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday called upon the Indian missions abroad to play an important role in identifying more business opportunities for domestic companies and making India a preferred and reliable destination for investments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:16 IST
Piyush Goyal calls upon Indian missions abroad to make India an investment destination
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday called upon the Indian missions abroad to play an important role in identifying more business opportunities for domestic companies and making India a preferred and reliable destination for investments. Speaking to 131 missions from different geographies on Thursday evening through video conferencing, along with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Goyal said, "All should work to convert this COVID-19 situation into an opportunity by coming up with new reforms to improve our industries."

He added, "We should aim for an economic growth higher by 3x." The minister informed that discussions have happened at the highest levels where clear instructions have been given to capture the opportunities opening after the post-COVID scenario.

"Around 100 countries have benefited from Indian pharma industries. India has shown a brotherhood and has believed in 'Vasudev Kutumbakam'," Goyal said. Stating further that India is being seen as a reliable partner, he said that Indian missions should be helping with the identification of business opportunities that exist in their countries.

Goyal also said that Invest India and Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade are working together to create a genuine single window for setting up factories and manufacturing units. Asking the missions to report the opportunities in other countries, the minister stated that promoting trade and investment is a shared responsibility of missions as well as ministries.

"All the missions have been asked to send a proposal to look at the opportunity post-COVID-19. The proposal should have innovative ideas and should be submitted, containing suggestions to improve the exports," he stressed. Meanwhile, Jaishankar said that India should take the opportunity of the outbreak to grow itself. He stated that as all the countries have taken a hit, the recovery path for India will be through trade and investment.

"Now missions have to take responsibility to get out of their offices, do networking, talk to companies and persuade them to invest in India," Jaishankar said while specifically focusing on pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors and in the African region. Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan, during the meeting, also described the huge potential in improving exports which commerce ministry can achieve with the help of missions. He identified three areas of contribution -- promoting exports globally, promoting tourism in India and need for assessing technology which can be adopted by India.

The COVID-19 pandemic, infecting over three million people, has stifled the global economies and placed markets at a standstill. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Communist-run Cuba dedicates subdued May Day to 'white coat army' of doctors

With Communist-run Cuba on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Havanas Revolution Square was eerily empty and gray on Friday for International Workers Day, bereft of the usual parade of thousands of flag-toting Cubans.Encouraged by au...

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt plan in setback for survival hopes

Norwegian Airs bondholders have turned down a proposed debt-to-equity swap, casting doubt on a plan that is vital to help the indebted airline survive the COVID-19 pandemic, although talks will still continue. The carrier may run out of cas...

COVID-19: Singapore reports 932 new cases, mostly foreign workers; 1 death

Singapore on Friday reported 932 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers including Indians residing in dormitories, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 17,101. A 60-year-old Singaporean man with underlying he...

Singapore closes Terminal 2 at Changi Airport to cut cost during coronavirus pandemic

Singapore on Friday said it has shut the operations of Changi Airport Groups Terminal 2 for 18 months to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic. After 30 years of operations, Terminal 2 has closed her doors today for an expansion and tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020