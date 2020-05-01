Left Menu
Many States aren't allowing stranded labourers to travel back: Rajasthan Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister PS Khachariyawas on Friday claimed that they were not being allowed by other governments to bring back the stranded workers from their States.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:34 IST
Rajasthan Transport Minister PS Khachariyawas speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Transport Minister PS Khachariyawas on Friday claimed that they were not being allowed by other governments to bring back the stranded workers from their States. "We have sent buses to bring back stranded workers from different States. But there are cases where the State governments are not letting them travel. When the Centre has allowed the movement of stranded labourers, then why the state governments are not following the order," Khachariyawas told ANI.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. The order came after several Chief Ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains to move stranded migrants to their respective destinations. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only. (ANI)

