Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 60 cases in CRPF 31st battalion in Delhi, DG holds meeting to examine reasons

A battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi has seen over 60 cases of COVID-19 after 12 more personnel tested positive on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:06 IST
Over 60 cases in CRPF 31st battalion in Delhi, DG holds meeting to examine reasons
DG CRPF AP Maheshwari. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma A battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi has seen over 60 cases of COVID-19 after 12 more personnel tested positive on Friday.

The reasons for such massive spike in cases in one battalion were discussed in a meeting chaired by Directorate General (DG) CRPF AP Maheshwari. In the meeting, Maheshwari also pointed out laxness of officials in handling the coronavirus situation in 31st battalion of CRPF.

Officials were informed in the meeting that the battalion had kept more jawans than its prescribed capacity in barracks and also had an insufficient number of toilets which led to a compromise in social distancing given by consolidated guidelines of lockdown issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to official communication, Director (Medical) informed the meeting that he "enquired from 31 Battalion CRPF and found that the personnel kept in barracks are more than the prescribed capacity. The norms of social distancing are not being adhered to".

He also took up the matter of "an insufficient number of bathrooms in the barracks, which would eventually lead to a compromise in social distancing and chances of getting infected". The person, who is the suspected to be the carrier of coronavirus, "was roaming around the barracks in the mess and other places of the unit and thus infected other personnel," communication said.

This was allegedly done due to an order of Medical Directorate mandating five days of quarantine instead of 14 days. In the meeting, DG pointed out that a sharp jump in the number of coronavirus positive cases shows laxity in personal supervision by senior medical staff and ensuring that their instructions are being followed.

In the meeting, Maheshwari also asked special DG (Works) and ADG Medical and Director (Medical) to review the COVID-19 situation on daily basis and ensure needful action on all aspects accordingly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

California county defies governor's virus shutdown order

A rural California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to defy Gov. Gavin Newsoms statewide orders barring such moves during the coronavirus pandemic. Modoc County ...

No new COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, 10 new hotspots in Kerala: KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister of Health KK Shailaja said that no new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on Friday. Meanwhile, 10 new places have been declared as hotspots.Of the nine recovered patients, four each are from Kannur and Kasargod d...

Fire at Rail Kunj of ECoR in Bhubaneswar

A fire broke out at the Officers Rest House of the East Coast Railway ECoR here on Friday evening, an official said. No one was injured due to the incident, he said.One store room and a common bathroom have suffered damages due to the fire,...

U'khand CM requests Railway Minister to run 12 special trains to bring back stranded people to State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run 12 special trains on various routes to bring back the people of the state stranded outside Uttarakhand. According to a press statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020