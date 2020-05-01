Left Menu
PM Modi reviews aviation sector, bats for effective use of airspace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the civil aviation sector position during the COVID-19 outbreak and decided that the Indian airspace should be effectively used to reduce the flying time of passengers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a review meeting on aviation sector on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the civil aviation sector position during the COVID-19 outbreak and decided that the Indian airspace should be effectively used to reduce the flying time of passengers. The Prime Minister held a comprehensive meeting to review the strategies that could help in making India's civil aviation sector more efficient.

"It was decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced benefitting the travelling public and also helping the airlines to save costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs," read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). For the generation of more revenue as well as to bring in more efficiency at the airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of six more airports on PPP basis, by commencing the tender process within three months.

"The e-DGCA project was also reviewed. This project would bring in more transparency in the DGCA's office and help all stakeholders by reducing the processing time for various licenses/permissions," it said. It was also decided that all reform initiatives taken by the Civil Aviation Ministry and the organisations under it should proceed in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, the Finance Minister, MoS (Civil Aviation), MoS (Finance) and senior officials of the government. (ANI)

