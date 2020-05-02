Yediyurappa, Odisha CM discuss about migrant workers via video conferencing

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over sending migrant workers from Karnataka to Odisha. Yediyurappa said that all necessary facilities are available for migrant workers during lockdown in the state. Workers have been told that no migrant worker will be left out hungry.

"Economic activities in various sectors are being restarted as per the Central government's current guidelines. Most of these workers will be re-employed," he said. He said that nodal officials have been appointed to send workers to outer states, they will be in touch with Odisha officials.

The details of workers returning to Odisha, their health check-ups and their quarantine system were also discussed. Chief Secretaries of both the states were also present at the meeting. (ANI) (ANI)