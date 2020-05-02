Violating lockdown norms, Rajkot school opens; inquiry ordered

As the country is under lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread, a school in Rajkot's Pardi area opened on Saturday and around 100 students arrived to take their test. The Rajkot Collector and District Development Officer have asked for an inquiry into the matter.

"Investigation is underway and the person responsible will be punished," said KD Padariya, Chairman Zilla Panchayat Samiti, Rajkot. As per the latest figures of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,721 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, including 735 cured/discharged/migrated and 236 deaths. (ANI)