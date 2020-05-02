Left Menu
IAF, Navy helicopters to fly over COVID-19 hospitals in solidarity with corona warriors

Helicopters of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy will on Sunday fly over the hospitals treating coronavirus patients and shower petals as a tribute to the efforts and the sacrifice of the corona warriors in the battle against the global pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:24 IST
Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand during a press conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Helicopters of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy will on Sunday fly over the hospitals treating coronavirus patients and shower petals as a tribute to the efforts and the sacrifice of the corona warriors in the battle against the global pandemic. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had on Friday said that various activities will be carried out on May 3 by the Army, Navy and Air Force as a mark of gratitude for COVID-19 warriors.

He had thanked doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police personnel, home guards and delivery boys who are performing their duties with zeal in the battle against coronavirus. Giving details of activities, Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said that wreathes will be laid at the police memorial by the representatives of the three service chiefs.

He said the forces will continue to support the coronavirus warriors and even step up the support should there be a need. "Tomorrow's event will start with display of our respect towards the police and paramilitary forces who protect us all from the internal threats at all times. Wreaths will be laid at the police memorial by the representatives of the three chiefs at 9:30 am tomorrow," Col Anand said addressing a press conference here.

He said the nation shall witness fly past by fighter and the transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force at multiple locations. "These aircraft will cover major towns starting Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch. The helicopters of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy shall fly over the hospitals treating the corona patients in the cities and shower petals as a tribute to the efforts and the sacrifice of the corona warriors. Over the national capital, the fighters and the transport aircraft will fly between 10 and 11 am," he said.

He said that the aerial salute will be delivered as low as 500 metres. "Military bands all over the country shall be visiting the hospitals that are treating corona patients and play patriotic tunes as a tribute towards the sacrifice made by the coronavirus warriors," he said.

Speaking about Indian Navy's gesture of saluting the work of the frontline warriors, he said naval ships at sea on the coast of Mumbai, Porbandar, Karwar, Vizag, Chennai, Kochi and Port Blair will light up and fire flairs in solidarity with the efforts of the corona warriors. "Indian Naval Aviation assets will be flying over the hospitals treating corona patients and shower flower petals at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag between 10 and1 pm," he said.

Col Anand said that the Indian Coast Guard ships will be seen at 24 places including Porbandar, Ratnagiri, Dahanu, Murud, Goa, New Mangalore, Kavaratti, Karaikal, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatnam, Puducherry, Kakinada, Paradeep, Gopalpur, Sagar Island, Port Blair, Diglipur, Mayabandar, Hutbay and Campbellbay. He said the defence force personnel will continue to follow social distancing norms during the activities.

He also urged people to follow the social distancing norms while witnessing the events. (ANI)

