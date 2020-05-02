159 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, state's count reaches 2,487

As many as 159 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the state's count to 2,487 cases, informed the Health Department in a media bulletin. According to the bulletin, out of the total cases, 698 patients have been cured while 43 others lost their lives due to the infection.

According to the bulletin, 85,729 samples have been sent for testing, of which 82,356 samples have tested negative and the results of 886 samples are awaited. As many as 11,518 people are under institutional quarantine in the state, it informed.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)