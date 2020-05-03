Left Menu
9 fighter aircraft to fly over Delhi to show gratitude to COVID-19 warriors

Frontline fighter aircraft including Su-30MKI, Jaguars and MiG-29s along with the C-130J Super Hercules transport planes will fly over Delhi on Sunday morning to show gratitude of armed forces towards the corona warriors of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:25 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Frontline fighter aircraft including Su-30MKI, Jaguars and MiG-29s along with the C-130J Super Hercules transport planes will fly over Delhi on Sunday morning to show gratitude of armed forces towards the corona warriors of the country. A number of choppers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out petal drop over the Police War Memorial and Delhi hospitals in order to express gratitude and appreciation to the COVID-19 warriors in the country.

"IAF along with sister services is planning to salute these brave warriors of India in its own unique way. The planned flypast of the aircraft of the Indian Air Force is to salute the brave COVID warriors who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times of coronavirus pandemic," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The aerial salute to corona warriors is planned over Delhi between 1000-1030 hrs.

"Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over the Rajpath and will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents from rooftops," said the statement. This flying activity is combined along with the training activity of IAF and opportunity flight for transport aircraft and helicopters, which are involved in moving supplies related to the COVID-19 task.

"The list of hospitals include AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, and Army Hospital R&R," the statement highlighted. According to the IAF officials, two C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport will take off from Srinagar on Sunday morning and fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. These planes would also be carrying medical supplies to be delivered at an airbase. (ANI)

