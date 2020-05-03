Left Menu
Development News Edition

Village secretariats in Andhra Pradesh to have quarantine facility

Andhra Pradesh government will set up one lakh beds in the state as part of COVID-19 preventive measures and will provide quarantine facilities for 10 to 15 members at every village secretariat.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:42 IST
Village secretariats in Andhra Pradesh to have quarantine facility
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government will set up one lakh beds in the state as part of COVID-19 preventive measures and will provide quarantine facilities for 10 to 15 members at every village secretariat. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the orders during a review meeting held here on Saturday. The issue came up during a discussion on the safe return of state people stranded in various places and measures to be taken after their return, said a statement from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

According to the statement, The Chief Minister ordered that Anganwadis, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and Panchayat Raj should collaboratively implement the COVID-19 preventive measures across the state. He ordered the officials to modify at least 500 RTC buses into mobile vans for the delivery of daily essential goods and equip buses with freezers to store milk, curd, eggs, and fruits. With concern to the cluster zones, he instructed the officials to issue a pass for only one person in a house to buy essential goods. Moreover, doctors, ANM, Asha workers, and medicines should be available with the mobile unit.

Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the further extension on lockdown, the Chief Minister has ordered the officials to identify the containment zones and prepare a procedure to be followed besides issuing Standard Operating Procedure at the permitted shops to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distance. Briefing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the officials said so far, 1,08,403 COVID-19 tests have been conducted averaging it to 2030 tests per million population in the state and 5,943 tests were conducted only on Friday.

The COVID-19 positive rate for the country is 3.82 per cent and for the state, it is 1.41 per cent. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the country is 3.28 per cent and for the state, it is 2.16 per cent. Chief Minister has sought details on the feedback of quarantine facilities and the improved facilities after the feedback. With concern to the agriculture-related sector, the officials told Chief Minister that they are working to start Rythu Bharosa Centers on May 30 and strengthening the market intelligence system.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister has ordered the officials to prepare SOP for the setting up of State, Mandal, and Village-level Agriculture Advisory boards and collaborate them with Rythu Bharosa Centers. All the details regarding the purchase of crop by the government should be provided besides ensuring the availability of equipment to measure the moisture of the paddy at these centers, said Chief Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dalton: Options limited after late release by Bengals

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said the delayed timing of his release did him no favors in his bid to join another team. This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available, Dalton, 32, told the Bengals...

Soccer-Biden backs U.S. women's team after lawsuit setback

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday voiced his support for the U.S. womens soccer team, a day after it suffered a setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation. The te...

U'khand higher education vice-chairperson presents flowers to LPG cylinder delivery boys for their role in combat against COVID-19

Deepti Rawat, Vice-Chairperson of Uttarakhand Higher Education, on Saturday presented two LPG cylinder delivery boys with roses while lauding them for not just delivering cylinder to the customers but also making people aware of the precaut...

Odisha Govt classifies 15 departments as Critical that will function during lockdown

Following the extension of the nationwide lockdown, Odisha government on Saturday reviewed the situation and decided to classified its different departments in two categories namely, Critical and Partially Critical for better management of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020