General Naravane pays tributes to security personnel who lost their lives in Handwara encounter

Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane and all ranks of Indian Army paid tributes to security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in Kupwara district on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 13:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane and all ranks of Indian Army paid tributes to security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in Kupwara district on Sunday. "General M M Naravane COAS and all ranks of Indian Army pay tributes to the valiant braves of our Army and J-K Police for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists in Handwara," ADG PI - Indian Army tweeted.

Army said that this operation exemplified true tradition and strong determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of own citizens. "This operation exemplified true tradition and strong determination of the Security Forces to safeguard the lives of own citizens. The Commanding Officer leading from the front along with others is testimony to the motto of Service before Self," ADG PI - Indian Army tweeted.

"We salute Col Ashutosh Sharma, SM*, Maj Anuj Sood, Nk Rakesh Kumar, L/Nk Dinesh Singh and SI Shakeel Qazi and express our deep felt condolences to the bereaved families," it said in a series of tweets. Five security force personnel, including a Colonel and a Major and a police officer, were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists who had already reached there. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated. (ANI)

