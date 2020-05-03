Left Menu
Delhi CM releases list of activities which are allowed during lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:10 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a video conference on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital. "After the Centre's announcement, the Delhi government held a detailed discussion to finalise the activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

"From tomorrow, all government offices will open. Those dealing with essential services will have 100 per cent attendance. Only 33 per cent attendance will be allowed in offices dealing with non-essential activities," he said. The Chief Minister said that up to the level of Deputy Secretary, 33 per cent of attendance will be allowed and 100 per cent attendance is must for Deputy Secretary and above.

Though all private offices are allowed to open, they can only have the strength of 33 per cent, he added. Some of the activities which are not allowed are:

1. Air travel 2. Rail travel

3. Delhi metro will remain closed and 4. Inter-state buses and within Delhi

5. Schools, college, educational institutions, coaching institutes, training institutes, 6. Hospitality sector including hotels, restaurants

7. Places where public gathering takes place like movie halls, malls, gymnasium, sports complex 8. Social, political, cultural or any other gathering

9. Religious places. 10. Cycle-rickshaw, auto-rickshaw, taxi, cab aggregators, salon, barbershops and parlours

11. Malls, market complex and markets 12. From 7 pm to 7 am people can not come out of their houses unless for essential services like medical.

However, people aged 65 and above, people with co-morbidity, pregnant women and kids below 10 years need to remain in their homes unless medical emergency. Activities which are allowed:

1. Essential shops and stationery shops. 2. Standalone shops, neighbourhood colony shops and shops in residential complexes, both essential and non-essential.

3. Print and electronic media 4. IT-related services shops, call centres, data centres, warehousing services, cold storage, private security and facility management services.

5. All industrial estates will open wherever access control is there. 6. Essential goods manufacturing units and supply chain, IT hardware manufacturing units.

7. Packaging material manufacturing units will be open 8. Agricultural activities

9. Financial sector activities 10. Goods carrier-related services

Activities that are allowed but with exceptions: 1. E-commerce activities can only deliver essential goods

2. In cars, besides the driver, only two people will be allowed but only for permitted activities 3. In two-wheelers, only one person will be allowed

4. Construction activities but only those whose workers live nearby 5. Not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions

6. Not more than 20 at last rites of a deceased person 7. Spitting at public places is strictly not allowed

During the video conference, the Chief Minister also said that a suggestion has been submitted to the Centre for lifting the lockdown in Delhi. "Though containment zones shall remain sealed, the rest of Delhi can be declared as a green zone," he added. (ANI)

