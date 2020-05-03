Union Minister slams Kerala govt, says all 'so-called preparations are just castles in the sky'

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday questioned Kerala government over its preparations to bring Malayalis stranded in other States back home. He said that all arrangements for the evacuation of expatriates have been made in collaboration with the Centre but nothing decided tp bring back those stranded in other states.

"@CMOKerala says they have made all arrangements for expatriates whom the GOI will bring from abroad. But doesn't want to bring Keralites stranded in other states back home? Why this delay? All your so-called preparations are just castles in the sky?" the MoS questioned on Twitter. The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) has commenced the online registration for Keralites stranded in various countries.

2,76,700 non-resident Keralites from 150 nations have registered themselves on the website of NoRKA till last Tuesday evening for returning to Kerala. (ANI)