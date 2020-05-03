Left Menu
Over 2,500 stranded migrants of Bengal to leave Ajmer, Kerala tomorrow: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state government is bringing back over 2,500 stranded migrants of Bengal from Ajmer and Kerala tomorrow by special trains.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:52 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state government is bringing back over 2,500 stranded migrants of Bengal from Ajmer and Kerala tomorrow by special trains. "As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, two special trains from Ajmer and Kerala would leave tomorrow for West Bengal carrying more than 2,500 migrant labourers, pilgrims, students and patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols," Banerjee said in a tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister wrote a letter to Rajasthan Government requesting to allow the train to leave early from the state so that after migrants entering West Bengal can be screened. "It is requested that the train should be left Ajmer in such a time that it reaches West Bengal at day time preferably before early afternoon so that necessary arrangements for health screening and bus movement to different districts can be organised," WB said in a letter to Rajasthan.

In addition to this, West Bengal also requested to arrange two stoppages-- Dumapur and Dankuni as the passengers are spread across different regions of the state. "As the passengers are spread across different regions of West Bengal, it is requested that stoppages should be arranged at two places i.e. Dumapur and Dankuni so as to ensure proper dispersal," it added.

Banerjee on April 27 had said that the state government will "initiate" every possible help to people of the state stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. (ANI)

