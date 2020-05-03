Flouting lockdown guidelines, Police and local TMC leaders organise rally in WB's Howrah

Flouting lockdown guidelines and social distancing norms, police along with local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders organised a rally in Tikiapra area as part of 'Howrah Operation Covid Zero' which has been initiated to convert Howrah into a green zone. The rally was being led by ACP Central Division, Alok Dasgupta, who however defended the rally by saying, "We had visited the area with volunteers of 'Howrah Operation Covid Zero' to hold a campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19. Meanwhile, more people joined us and therefore we asked them to go to their homes."

During the course of the rally the locals showered flower petals on the police team and politicians, the police officer was also seen asking the locals to avoid gatherings in the days ahead to ensure the defeat of COVID-19. West Bengal has 922 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. 33 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the state. (ANI)