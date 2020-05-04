Left Menu
Firms selling fake PPE kits using 'Khadi India' brand name; KVIC mulls legal action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:50 IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday said certain unscrupulous business firms are manufacturing and selling personal protective equipment kits, fraudulently using its registered trademark logo of ‘Khadi India’, and that it is mulling legal action against them. In a statement, KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, also clarified that so far Khadi India has not launched any PPE kit in the market. The KVIC said it has been learnt that the fake PPE kits are being sold under the impression of a Khadi product, which is totally incorrect and misleading. "It must be clarified that KVIC specifically uses double-twisted hand-spun, hand-woven Khadi fabric for its products and hence, the kits made of non-woven material like polyester and polypropylene are neither Khadi products nor KVIC-approved products," it said. Saxena said the KVIC has developed its own personal protective equipment (PPE) kits made of Khadi fabric which is at various levels of testing and “so far we have not launched Khadi PPE kits in the market". "Selling PPE kits fraudulently in the name of ‘Khadi India’ is illegal. At the same time, they pose a grave risk to the safety of our doctors, diagnostic and paramedic staff who are dealing with cases of coronavirus disease on a routine basis,” he said, adding "KVIC is contemplating legal action against such fraudsters".

The statement said the fake PPE kits manufactured by one Delhi-based ‘Nichia Corporation’ were brought to the notice of Deputy CEO, KVIC, Satya Narayana, who informed that KVIC has not launched any PPE kit or outsourced it to any private agency. At present, KVIC is only manufacturing and distributing specially designed Khadi face masks that conform to the highest safety standards.

KVIC is using double-twisted Khadi fabric for manufacturing of these masks as it helps retain 70 per cent of the moisture content inside. Further, these masks are made of hand-spun and hand-woven Khadi fabric which is breathable, washable and biodegradable, the statement added. PTI RKS SRY

