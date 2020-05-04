Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL seeks release of seized PPE kits, masks to medical staff

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:26 IST
PIL seeks release of seized PPE kits, masks to medical staff

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to file a reply to a PIL seeking that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, hand sanitisers, face masks etc seized by authorities be released and given to doctors and health care workers. Justice BP Colabawalla directed the state's counsel to file the reply by May 11.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Mohan Joshi, general secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Joshi's plea contended there was a shortage of PPE kits, masks, sanitisers etc since the coronavirus outbreak began, and there have been instances of hoarding and black marketing of these items.

Joshi sought that guidelines be issued for Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, so that these items can be released for use by medical staff combating the outbreak. Advocate Jyoti Chavan, the state's counsel, said the court had asked the state government to file a reply detailing the quantity of such items seized, and also inform court if any application had been made by traders or owners of such items for their release.

In another matter related to safety equipment in view of the outbreak, Justice Colabawalla accepted an undertaking by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that its private contractors would follow directives on providing face masks, washing facilities to its 4,000 contractual 'safai karmacharis'. He was hearing a plea filed by 'Kachra Vahtuk Shramik Sangh', a group of 4000 private solitary workers doing civic assignments on a contract basis.

The petitioners, through their counsel advocate Jane Cox, told HC they go door to door collecting waste, and that the BMC gives them only one face mask and one pair of gloves for a month. "They aren't given uniforms or washing facilities, while the same are given to BMC's permanent safai karmacharis.

The petitioners wear their own clothes that they take back home to wash. This can lead to spread of infection," advocate Cox said. The BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the court that, as per civic guidelines, the BMC was providing masks, gloves to the contractors of each ward.

The contractors in turn were responsible for giving it to the contractual safai karmacharis, he said. Sakhare said the petitioners could make complaints to the concerned ward or contractor, adding that the BMC would ensure "contractors followed its guidelines." PTI AYA BNM BNM

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NFL mourns coaching legend Shula

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90. Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, the team said in a statement. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the ...

London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead. The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the league said was made after consulta...

BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus cases rise to 59,844 from 57,148 on May 3; 3,766 Deaths, up from 3,606

May 4 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 59,844 FROM 57,148 ON MAY 3 3,766 DEATHS, UP FROM 3,606 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theaters, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney also is in development from Russian D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020