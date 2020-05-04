K'taka: BMTC to provide buses on contract basis to government departments

The Karnataka government on Monday directed Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to provide buses on contract basis to Central and state government departments or organisations which are exempted from lockdown.

"The state government has directed BMTC to provide buses as per the demand on contract basis to the Central and State government Departments/Organisations and Companies/Industries/Factories etc, which are exempted from lockdown," the state government said in a statement.

The public transport services were withdrawn from March 24 due to lockdown for containment of COVID-19 infection in the country. (ANI)