Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka: BMTC to provide buses on contract basis to government departments

The Karnataka government on Monday directed Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to provide buses on contract basis to Central and state government departments or organisations which are exempted from lockdown.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:00 IST
K'taka: BMTC to provide buses on contract basis to government departments
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Monday directed Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to provide buses on contract basis to Central and state government departments or organisations which are exempted from lockdown.

"The state government has directed BMTC to provide buses as per the demand on contract basis to the Central and State government Departments/Organisations and Companies/Industries/Factories etc, which are exempted from lockdown," the state government said in a statement.

The public transport services were withdrawn from March 24 due to lockdown for containment of COVID-19 infection in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

NFL mourns coaching legend Shula

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90. Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, the team said in a statement. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the ...

London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead. The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the league said was made after consulta...

BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus cases rise to 59,844 from 57,148 on May 3; 3,766 Deaths, up from 3,606

May 4 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 59,844 FROM 57,148 ON MAY 3 3,766 DEATHS, UP FROM 3,606 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theaters, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney also is in development from Russian D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020