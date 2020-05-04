Delhi Police distribute pizzas to their police personnel amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Gaurav Arora Some personnel of Delhi Police on Monday were in for a pleasant surprise when they were handed a box of pizza each.

In order to motivate police personnel, who are on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ingit Pratap Singh along with RK Puram Station House Officer Rajesh Sharma distributed pizzas to them. "Personnel have been eating the same type of food daily so we thought of this initiative just to for a change," said DCP Singh.

He added: "It will also boost the morale of police officers also. I want to tell my officers to work hard and stay safe". The police personnel seemed happy after receiving the boxes of pizzas from their seniors. Additional DCP and SHO also praised the men for their hard work.

Last week Delhi Police officers distributed burgers, sanitisers and masks to people at RK Puram Sector 9. While distributing food to the children, the police persons were also seen taking the temperature of the children and sanitising their hands, all measures introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)