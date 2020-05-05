Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. traffic deaths fell in 2019 for third straight year

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:30 IST
U.S. traffic deaths fell in 2019 for third straight year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. traffic deaths fell in 2019 for the third straight year even as overall road use increased, according to preliminary government data set to be released Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported an estimated 36,120 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes last year, down 1.2% from 36,560 in 2018, even travel rose 0.9% to 3.23 trillion miles. The fatality rate was 1.10 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, down from 1.13 in 2018. Last year was tied for the second-lowest annual fatality rate in U.S. history.

"We've continued focusing on the behaviors that we all know are unsafe: failing to wear a seat belt, speeding, driving while impaired, driving while distracted," Acting NHTSA Administrator James Owens said in an interview. As recently as 2007, 41,259 people died on U.S. roads and the fatality rate was 1.36 per 100 million vehicle miles, and 51,091 people died in 1980 when the fatality rate was three times higher than the current rate.

NHTSA has been grappling with a recent spike in pedestrian deaths that some attribute to more distraction and use of electronic devices. In 2018, the number of pedestrians killed rose to its highest level since 1990 climbing 3.4% to 6,283. Early data suggests in 2019 pedestrian deaths fell 2% and bicyclist deaths dropped 3%.

U.S. traffic safety officials are concerned about what happens when tens of millions of commuters return to work after spending an extended period at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Owens noted some data suggests there has been significant additional speeding on emptier U.S. roads in recent weeks.

NHTSA opted to delay some spending on public awareness campaigns and high-visibility traffic enforcement because of the steep reduction in driving. "We're going to be ramping up our campaign efforts on raising public awareness over the next couple of weeks and months," Owens said, saying it would focus on states where the stay-at-home orders are being lifted first.

Owens said the agency is gearing up to remind motorists to drive safely. "When you get back on the road now is the time to remember all the safe driving practices that you had," Owens said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt suspends all visas, bars travel by OCI card holders

The government Tuesday suspended all existing visas, barring a few exceptions, granted to foreign nationals till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an order said. In a separate order, th...

Not a conscious effort to shift from movies to web: Tanuj Virwani

Actor Tanuj Virwani, best known for web series Inside Edge, says he is happy with the way his career is shaping up. The actor, son of veteran actor Rati Agnihotri, who made his cinematic debut in 2013s Love U Soniyo, received recognition as...

MHA also issues SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons.

MHA also issues SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons....

Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs; move flights to Heathrow from Gatwick

British airline Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday it planned to cut 3,150 jobs and would move its London Gatwick operations to Heathrow airport as it counts the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.The spread of the novel coronavirus has virtually b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020