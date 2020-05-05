Left Menu
  HC orders forthwith desealing of two south Delhi schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:41 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the AAP government to "forthwith" de-seal two south Delhi schools, which were sealed on Monday, saying no show cause notice was issued to them before sealing them for allegedly hiking fees during COVID-19 lock down. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva set aside the Delhi government's May 1 and May 4 orders to seal the two schools saying they cannot be sustained as no opportunity of hearing was given to them.

The order came on the two school's plea challenging the May 1 and May 4 orders of the Delhi government which had ordered sealing of the schools for alleged non-compliance of its April 18 direction not to hike fees during the COVID-19 pandemic related lock down. The court said the government, represented by additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, can issue a show cause notice to the schools and when it does, the schools shall file a response within a week. Thereafter, the government fix a date of hearing before the competent authority -- Director of Education or his nominee -- who shall pass a speaking order after hearing the school in accordance with law, the court said. With the directions, the court disposed of the pleas of the two schools.

Senior advocate H L Tiku and advocate Sanjeev Ralli, appearing for the two schools, contended that they had complied with all the directions issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE). They said that they were given no opportunity to show they had complied with DoE's April 18, 2020 direction not to hike fees during the COVID-19 lock down.

The lawyers also said that the schools had hiked fees for the year 2019-2020 in 2019 and it was not permitted by DoE and they had approached the court which on May 27, 2019 had restrained them from collecting the enhanced fees. The schools agreed before the court that they will charge fees in terms of the May 27, 2019 order.

