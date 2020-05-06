Gautam Buddh Nagar: Not having Aarogya Setu app in smartphones while out in public places will be punishable
Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) has clarified that not having Aarogya Setu App installed in smartphones while out in public places will be a punishable offence.ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-05-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 09:30 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) has clarified that not having Aarogya Setu App installed in smartphones while out in public places will be a punishable offence. In an order issued on Sunday, Commissioner Ashutosh Dwivedi said, "If smartphone users do not have Aarogya Setu App installed on their phones while out in a public place then this will be a punishable offence for the violation of lockdown norms."
The order also stated that not wearing masks and not covering faces at work and public places will also be considered a violation of the lockdown norms and will be punishable. Spitting in public places has also been made a punishable offence.
The orders will be applicable till May 17, it added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Law and Order