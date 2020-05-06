Left Menu
HC: Man held for hindering COVID-19 data collection gets bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:12 IST
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a city resident arrested for obstructing a team collecting data on COVID-19 from his residential society. The court also directed him to deposit Rs 10,000 in the chief ministers relief fund for coronavirus.

Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a bail plea filed by one Zafar Jamal Khan, who was arrested by the Mira Road police in March for allegedly assaulting and obstructing a team that visited his society to collect data in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the police case, the accused person, who was present in the society premises at that time, created obstruction and persuaded other members of the society to not share any information with the team.

The police later arrested the accused and booked him under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public officer), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty). He was also charged under the Disaster Management Act Section 51(B) (refusal to comply with directions given by centre or state government).

After perusing the FIR, Justice Dangre noted that a case under section 353 is not made out against the accused. The court also observed that the other sections under which the accused is booked and arrested are bailable.

The high court directed Khan to be released immediately, and asked him to deposit Rs 10,000 in the chief minister's relief fund. The applicant had behaved in an irresponsible manner and particularly at a time when every citizen of this country is expected to co-operate with those rendering useful services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. He is directed to deposit an amount of Rs 10,000 in the CM Relief Fund after his release, the court directed.

In another case, Justice Dangre granted anticipatory bail to a man, Shekhar Sanadi, who was accused of having a verbal altercation with a police official who scolded him for not wearing a mask..

