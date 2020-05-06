Lebanese PM says no time to lose in tackling crisis, urges unity

Lebanon's prime minister said Lebanese must set aside their disputes as the country had no time to lose in tackling a financial crisis, adding that a government economic recovery plan could be amended and was not a sacred text.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab was speaking at the start of a meeting with Lebanese political leaders to present the plan aimed at steering the country out of a financial crisis seen as the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

Addressing the meeting, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said Lebanon had started negotiations to restructure its sovereign debt two weeks ago, and opening negotiations with the International Monetary Fund would restore confidence in the country. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson)