Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon urges unity to tackle crisis, says time is short

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:41 IST
Lebanon urges unity to tackle crisis, says time is short

Lebanese must set aside their differences as the country has no time to lose in tackling its major financial crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned on Wednesday, saying a government recovery plan was not a sacred text and could be amended.

The government approved the plan last week, announcing that it would form the basis of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for aid. Diab was speaking at a meeting of Lebanon's fractious sectarian leadership to review the plan, which maps out vast losses in the financial system. President Michel Aoun said the IMF was a "mandatory path" for recovery.

The government proposals have encountered strong criticism from the commercial banking sector which, according to the plan, is set to sustain losses of some $83.2 billion. "Time is very precious. The accumulated losses are very big. The situation is very painful, and the chance to rectify (the situation) will not last long," Diab told the meeting convened at the presidential palace.

He urged political parties, economic syndicates and the banks to set aside differences. There was no place for score-settling, he said, adding that trading accusations would be "costly for all". Diab's government was appointed in January with backing from the powerful, Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its allies including the Christian Maronite head of state, President Michel Aoun.

Leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri, a former prime minister and traditional ally of Gulf Arab and Western states, did not attend the meeting. Neither did Druze leader Walid Jumblatt though Aoun's Maronite rival, Samir Geagea, attended. The crisis is seen as the greatest risk to stability since the 1975-90 civil war. The local currency has lost more than half its value since October and depositors have largely been shut out of their savings as dollars have become ever more scarce. Inflation, unemployment and poverty have soared.

Lebanon defaulted on its sovereign debt in March. Addressing the meeting, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said Lebanon had started negotiations to restructure its sovereign debt two weeks ago.

The benefits of going to the IMF included boosting international confidence in Lebanon and the provision of financial support of $9-$10 billion for the treasury, he said. The plan adopts a flexible exchange rate in the coming phase but in "a gradual and studied" way, Wazni said. He said floating the exchange rate before restoring confidence and securing international support would lead to a big deterioration in the value of the pound, among other negative consequences. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: Nepal extends lockdown till May 18

Nepal on Wednesday decided to extend the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown by 10 more days till May 18. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis residence in Baluwatar.Some measures to ease acc...

Govt fully supports bus and car operators to mitigate issues, Gadkari assures

Union Minister for Road Transport Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has assured the bus and car operators of the country that the government is fully aware of their problems, and will fully support them to mitigate their issues. He said...

Climate advisers point Britain towards path to green recovery

Britain should use its economic stimulus measures to speed a shift away from fossil fuels, including by helping people work remotely and make their homes greener in a post-pandemic world, state-appointed climate advisers said on Wednesday. ...

Premier League clubs yet to settle on protocols

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says Premier League clubs have yet to settle on protocols to ensure a safe return to playing during the coronavirus pandemic. The league is trying to find a way to resume in June but group pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020