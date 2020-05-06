Defence Ministry employees given option to contribute one day salary to PM-CARES Fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a proposal for the contribution of one day salary every month from May 2020 to March 2021 by the employees of Ministry of Defence to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19. "The willing employees of the Defence Ministry and its attached offices/organisations/defence public sector units to give a one-day salary every month from May 2020 till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund on a voluntary basis. It's in addition to one-day salary given in April 2020," said Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday.

"Any officer or staff willing to contribute one day's salary for any or all the months from May 2020 to March 2021 may intimate their willingness to their respective Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) in writing mentioning her/his employee code," reads a statement of the Ministry of Defence. The statement stated that Joint Secretaries in DODs may ensure that attached offices, inter-service organisations and other institutions under the administrative control of Department of Defence initiate action on the above lines.

Similarly, necessary action in respect of armed forces, attached offices, inter-service organisations, defence PSUs, JV companies and other organisations may be taken by the respective departments. (ANI)