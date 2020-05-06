Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convict seeks parole from HC to find wife & curb depression due to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:28 IST
Convict seeks parole from HC to find wife & curb depression due to COVID-19

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the police on a plea moved by a man, serving life term since 2005 in a murder case, seeking parole to find a suitable wife for himself and curb his "inner stress and depression" due to incarceration which has "exacerbated" due to COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Prateek Jalan directed the police to file a status report after verifying the address and health condition of the petitioner's family, with whom he intends to stay if parole is granted.

The court also directed that the status report shall also "disclose the precautions which are being followed by the jail authorities while releasing the prisoners on parole or bail and at the time they are returned to custody, inter alia, in terms of the directions of the High Powered Committee". With the direction, the court listed the matter for hearing before an appropriate bench on May 19.

The petitioner has challenged the authorities December 2019 decision to reject his application for parole "to explore the possibility of finding a suitable match, to maintain social ties and family relations, and to curb inner stress and depression due to incarceration". The high court had on January 14 issued notice to the police and called for his nominal role. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the court's functioning was restricted and his plea could not be heard.

Subsequently, he moved two applications -- one seeking early hearing of his plea and another for grant of parole on the grounds of coronavirus pandemic. His lawyer told the court that the grounds upon which parole was sought from the State included the requirement to curb inner stress and depression due to incarceration which has been exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The police told the court that his application for parole was rejected by the authorities as on an earlier occasion when he was granted the relief in 2011, he committed an offence in respect of which he was convicted on February 22, 2018 for dacoity, robbery, and conspiring to commit these crimes.

On the ground taken by the police regarding violation of an earlier parole, the court said despite his conviction in 2018, he was, thereafter, released on parole twice in 2018 and 2019 which were not misused by him. The court also noted that according to his nominal roll he worked as a 'sahayak' in the jail and his conduct has been satisfactory at least for last one year.

The petitioner was earlier convicted in 2005 in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court.  His appeal against the 2005 order of the trial court was dismissed by the high court in 2009..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

A mini-truck driver and his helper were arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital, police said on Wednesday. Both the driver, Nabin Chandra Bhatt 32, and the helper, Rahul 30, are residents of Ambedkar Nagar, t...

Liquor price to be hiked in TN from May 7, booze to be sold in age specific slots

Eds Recasts intro, combining related stories Chennai, May 6 PTI As tipplers in Tamil Nadu prepare to cheer the resumption of liquor sales from May 7, the state government on Wednesday announced an increase in IMFL rates, while the polic...

German factory orders plunge in March as shutdowns hit

German factory orders plunged by 15.6 per cent in March compared with the previous month as countries around Europe and beyond started shutting down public life and businesses, official data showed Wednesday. Demand from both domestic and f...

Sebi eases compliance requirement for rights issues

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday gave certain relaxations to companies from compliance with procedural norms pertaining to rights issues opening up to July 31 amid the coronavirus lockdown. The regulator said the abridged letter of off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020