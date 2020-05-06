Bihar govt asks Union Health Ministry the reason behind classifying Gaya as red zone

Bihar government has asked the Union Ministry of Health as to how Gaya can be classified as a red zone where there is only one active case of COVID-19, State Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 536 coronavirus cases in Bihar including four deaths and 142 cured/discharged.

In green zones, maximum relaxations have been given to people during lockdown while there are fewer curbs in orange zones. There are maximum restrictions in red zones. (ANI)