NGT seeks report from Mathura DM on Yamuna riverfront in Vrindavan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:24 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Mathura District Magistrate to submit action taken report on constructions raised on the Yamuna riverfront in Vrindavan allegedly in violation of environmental laws. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DM to submit report by August 31 by e-mail.

The tribunal passed the direction after Vrindavan Development Authority informed it that the area was in the control of the Irrigation Department and no construction was permitted there. However, some temporary huts have been constructed, it said. "The Public Works Department had started construction of a semi-circle type bridge near Keshi Ghat which was removed on the orders of the Allahabad High Court. Earlier, a temple was constructed illegally against which proceedings have been initiated. Temporary huts are removed from time to time," the report said.

The tribunal noted that the photographs annexed to the report do show constructions which may call for further action.  "It may also be necessary to devise an appropriate mechanism to ensure that no such constructions take place in the flood plain zone so that the flow of the river is not in any manner adversely affected," the tribunal said. The Uttar Pradesh government, under the Vrindavan rejuvenation project, has proposed "expansion, renovation and beautification" work of three kilometres riverfront from Kesi Ghat to downstream of the river Yamuna.

The project, which proposes expansion of Kesi ghat by 750 metres into the river floodplain, also involves a mechanism to clean tributaries entering the river and construct interceptor drains to counter overflow of sewer into the river. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by nature enthusiast Akash Vashishtha, who claimed that reclamation of the eco-sensitive Yamuna floodplain is being carried out in gross violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the provisions of the EIA Notification of 2006.

The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, had contended that the project proponent was encroaching right into the river floodplain in order to create space for a new ghat and an interceptor pipeline. This expansion was taking place over and above the already encroached land consisting of illegal colonies and other construction projects..

