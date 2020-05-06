Balkans are on path to EU membership -statement

Balkans are on path to EU membership -statementReuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:49 IST
The European Union's 27 leaders on Wednesday gave their "unequivocal support" for the six Balkan countries to eventually become members of the bloc and offered more financial support to help the region deal with the coronavirus crisis aftermath.
After a summit by video with the leaders of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia, EU chiefs promised a "robust economic and investment plan for the region" in their final declaration.
However, the leaders' statement said all Balkan hopefuls must follow EU foreign policy objectives, a veiled reference to concerns about countries aligning themselves too closely to Russia and China, which the EU says does not offer the same path towards becoming prosperous democracies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- EU
- Balkan
- Montenegro
- Kosovo
- Albania
- Serbia
- North Macedonia
- Bosnia
- China
ALSO READ
Albanian shops, courts, taxis resume work next week, with conditions
Albanian seasonal workers could go to Greece in May -PM
Serbia reopens border crossings for Hungarian commuters
Serbia sends four planes carrying medical equipment to Italy
Coronavirus: Serbian authorities say gyms and hair salons will reopen next week