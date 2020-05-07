Indian Embassy to Angola decides to repatriate nationals from May 7

The Indian Embassy to Angola has decided to repatriate its nationals from Angola who is stuck in the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

The repatriation process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner on a payment basis.

The Indian Embassy to Angola has shared this information yesterday on its official Twitter handle and wrote, "The link for the form as per the enclosed notice is as under. Separate forms are required for family members if any."

The link for the form as per the enclosed notice is as under.Separate forms are required for family members, if anyhttps://t.co/mQe3CIwzD3 pic.twitter.com/IBUklv7x2U — India in Angola (@IndiainAngola) May 6, 2020

Recently, President João Lourenço has called the Council of the Republic (CR) for a session in Luanda, to discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) issue in the country.

This is the second time President Lourenço called the CR over the coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected 36 people in Angola since March this year.

The first CR meeting took place on March 23, before João Lourenço petitioned the Parliament to declare the state of emergency in the country.

Angola so far has 36 positive cases of coronavirus, two deaths, 11 recoveries, and 23 active patients, as announced on May 5 in Luanda city by the Health authorities.

As part of the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Angola is observing the third period of State of Emergency with effect from 00:00 on Sunday (26 April), going until 11:59 pm on 10 May, bringing the lockdown to 45 days in a row.